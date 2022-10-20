April 23, 1947—Oct. 4, 2022

KENOSHA—Harriette Ellen Socha was born the evening of April 23, 1947, in Rice Lake, WI. She left Earth peacefully at sunrise on Oct. 4, 2022, with family at her side. Her early years were spent in the woods of northern Wisconsin surrounded by sled dogs and home baked bread.

Her father, Harry John Grill, was a retired Ship’s Engineer. Her mother, Anna Elizabeth (Conway) Grill, was a homemaker with pioneer skills and spirit. Anna would later have a career in nursing. Harriette and her husband, Jerry Socha, met at an electronics manufacturing plant. He was a novice inspector who made the mistake of tagging a piece of her work as defective. He was wrong. Her electronics career was diverse and expansive.

Sewing and cooking were lifetime passions. Always learning, she had the talent to absorb and recreate cuisines. Though her kitchen was hers alone, she enjoyed sharing her knowledge with family and friends. An accomplished seamstress, she sewed both professionally and for enjoyment. Her handmade dolls found their way under many a tree at Christmas.

Harriette brought three children into the world: Monica Anne Piel, Michelle Danette Marini and Leo Vincent Socha. Those children further blessed the family with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her parents, her sister Anna Elizabeth Grill and her brother John Matthew Grill preceded her in death.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kenosha Women and Children’s Horizons.