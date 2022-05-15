Harry A. Hagg

Harry grew up and lived in the Chicago area and moved to Kenosha, WI in 2013. He was always active in supporting his community, especially in Mokena, IL. Harry worked as an IT Specialist with Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation. He loved and lived for his children and always supported their activities. He was an avid Harley rider and enjoyed putting many miles on his 2012 softail classic. He enjoyed bicycling along the lakeshore with his beautiful wife and visiting cheese shops during his travels. Harry enjoyed researching American History, specifically the Civil War and Abraham Lincoln. He was a passionate numismatist, a hobby he enjoyed with his father and one he passed on to his sons.