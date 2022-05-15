Nov. 6, 1956—May 3, 2022
KENOSHA—With a heavy heart and much sadness, surrounded by family and friends, Harry A. Hagg, age 65, passed away at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Born in Chicago, IL on November 6, 1956, he was the son of Harry A. and Donna (Reiner) Hagg, Sr. Harry earned his bachelor’s degree in Business and Finance from DePaul University.
On January 16, 2016, he was united in marriage to Catherine Wokwicz in Kenosha, WI.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Harry grew up and lived in the Chicago area and moved to Kenosha, WI in 2013. He was always active in supporting his community, especially in Mokena, IL. Harry worked as an IT Specialist with Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation. He loved and lived for his children and always supported their activities. He was an avid Harley rider and enjoyed putting many miles on his 2012 softail classic. He enjoyed bicycling along the lakeshore with his beautiful wife and visiting cheese shops during his travels. Harry enjoyed researching American History, specifically the Civil War and Abraham Lincoln. He was a passionate numismatist, a hobby he enjoyed with his father and one he passed on to his sons.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Catherine Hagg; his children, Alex R. (Maggie Wrona) Hagg, Douglas S. Hagg, Kimberly (Supreet) Cheema, Kevin Semenas, Caitlin Semenas, Colette Semenas, Carrie Semenas and Cassandra Semenas; his grandchild, Tika Cheema; his brother, Scott (Lori) Pomerich; his sister, Jennifer (Guy) Jacobsen and former spouse, Laura Devin.
In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Pomerich; his sister, Vicky Pomerich and his brother, Bill Pomerich.
Memorial services honoring Harry’s life will be held privately.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101