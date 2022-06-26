July 5, 1946—June 22, 2022

Harry “John” Kreger, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born on July 5, 1946, he was the son of the late Emil and Margaret (Heinz) Kreger. He graduated from Racine Lutheran High School and earned his Civil Engineer degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison.

On October 8, 1981, Harry was united in marriage to Bonnie Gallatin in Las Vegas, NV.

John was employed as a Civil Engineer for the University of Wisconsin Parkside until his retirement.

From 1970 until 1972, he proudly served in the U.S. Army.

John was a member of the Professional Engineer State of Wisconsin and the Somers American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, day trading, stock markets and meeting friends for breakfast every Friday. He enjoyed engaging in conversations with his loved ones. John’s family and friends will always remember his favorite quote of “Donuts make you smart”.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his brother, Emil Kreger Jr. and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his siblings, Edward Loyd, Fred, Theodore Joseph, Gilbert Allen, Eugene Leland, Dorothy Emily. He also was preceded in death by Mary Ann Tennessen Kreger.

Funeral services and full military honors for John will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. A visitation for John will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Safe Harbor Humane Society of Kenosha, 7811 60th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142 or to a charity of your choice.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101