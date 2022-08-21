May 27, 1932—Aug. 17, 2022

BURLINGTON—On August 17, 2022, Harry P. Tobias, aka “Hugging Harry”, age 90, of Burlington, WI, kissed the love of his life goodbye and passed into glory. Harry was the son of the late Harry W. and Carrie E. (Hohl) Tobias,

Harry was born on May 27, 1932, in Reading, PA. Harry served honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean War. On October 9, 1954, in Kenosha, WI, Harry was united in marriage to LaVerne A. Piehl.

He had a passion for automotive mechanics and worked throughout his life in that industry. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Twin Lakes, WI. Harry was part of the church choir, the Evangelism Committee, and the Men’s Group.

Harry is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, LaVerne Tobias; children: Mark (Kim) Tobias, Paula (Chuck) Schwartzmann, Greg (Gail) Tobias, Lisa (Stephen) Marciano, Lori Duba, Terri Tobias (John Erck) and Cindy (Steve) Bastean; 17 beloved grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Joan Holman of Kenosha, WI.

In death, Harry is reunited with his parents, Harry and Carrie Tobias; brother, George W. Tobias; grandson, Aaron J. Tobias; and great-granddaughter, Khloe E. Hill.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Messiah Lutheran Church, 8720 368th Ave., Twin Lakes, WI. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at church from 1:00 PM until the time of the service.

Memorial donations in Harry’s honor can be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church.

The family wishes to thank the angels from Aurora At Home Hospice for their loving care and devotion.

Online guestbook at haaselockwoodfhs.com.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is honored to be assisting the Tobias family.