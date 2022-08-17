Heidi M. Schmidt

1958-2022

KENOSHA—Heidi Schmidt, 63, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday August 10, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by her loving family after a battle with cancer.

Heidi was born on November 28, 1958 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Gareth and Adele (Nelson) Binninger. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Heidi was employed at Snap-on Tools for many years. She was a member of Frieden’s Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included going up north to St. Germain, cooking and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, and best friend, Pearl Hoel. Heidi will be remembered as a loving caretaker and her family will take great inspiration from her lifetime of strength and perseverance.

Survivors include her children: Thomas Lee, William (Karrie) Lee both of Kenosha, Melissa Schmidt of Stoughton; brother, Gareth (Kathy) Binninger of Fredonia; grandchildren: Camren, Caleb and Conner; and sister-in-law, Debbie Binninger of Kenosha. Heidi was preceded in death by her brother, Jayson and her beloved dog Louie.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at New Life Lutheran Church, 1520 Green Bay Road, Somers, WI, from 9:30 AM-10:30 AM, with memorial services to follow at 10:30 AM.