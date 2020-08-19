Helen Ann (Clements) Hould

Funeral services honoring Helen’s life will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Private Inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Helen will be held on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 1:15 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.