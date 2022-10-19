Sept. 25, 1919—Oct. 15, 2022

KENOSHA—Helen Emma (Mischler) Larsen, 103 formerly of Kenosha, late of Racine passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. Monica’s Senior Care Center.

She was born on September 25, 1919 to the late Nicholas and Margaret (Belting) Mischler in Kenosha. She was a graduate of St. George School, Kenosha High School and the Kenosha College of Commerce Business School.

Helen worked as a salesclerk, typist and secretary until her marriage to John “Jack” Larsen on May 25, 1946 at St. George Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on December 18, 1988.

Helen was a homemaker and very active in the Kenosha Stamp and Cover Club since 1975 and served as Secretary and Treasurer, past President of Kenosha Catholic Woman’s Club, as member of Kenosha Senior Center volunteering doing income taxes for the elderly, member of the Kenosha Historical Society, she was on the reunion committee of her 1937 High School graduating class, member of the Genealogy Society, member of the Kenosha Public Museum, member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church as well as being a member of the Christian Mother’s and Altar Society. In her later years, Helen enjoyed extensive traveling in local and foreign countries.

Helen is survived by her sons: John Lewis (Julie) Larsen, Jr. of Racine and Jeffrey Gerard (Janet) Larsen of Menominee Falls; a daughter, Ruth Ann (Donald) Fugate of Kenosha; daughter-in-law, Deborah (Rizzo) Larsen; her grandchildren: John J. (Maren) Larsen of Milwaukee, Jess (Mona) Larsen of Woodland Park, CO, Michael (Bridget) Larsen, Jennifer Larsen, Michelle (Terry) Schroeder, Robert (Devon Free) Young, Raymond (Tonya Davis) Young all of Kenosha, Jack Larsen of Menomonee Falls and Anna Larsen of Greendale; ten surviving great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by a son Raymond Edward Larsen in 2014, a great grandson Robert “Robby” Francis Young III in 2015, a great-granddaughter Scarlette Ray Schroeder in 2016, a brother N. Emory Mischler in 2011 and two sisters: Aleida Mary Mischler in 1941 and Ruth Margaret Mischler in 1914.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home and again on Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

