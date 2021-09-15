Helen Mae Cable

1935 — 2021

Helen Mae Cable, 86, passed away peacefully, from a short illness, Monday, September 13, 2021 with her daughters by her side at Aurora Medical Center.

She was born in Racine, on January 15, 1935, to the late John and Marie Pelk (nee Vanderzande). She graduated from Park High School in Racine.

On September 22, 1956, she married Charles C. Cable after being swept away with his dancing skills discovered at the Eagles Club Ballroom. Helen worked for Wisconsin Bell as a switch board operator then went on to raise three girls. She later helped her two daughters raise their sons. She also was an avid collector of fabric competing for "the one with the most wins." She worked for So Fro Fabrics, which helped her in her accumulation process. Helen was also a greeter at her daughter's dental office.

She is survived by her daughters: Dr. Susan M. Cable (Jack Edwards), Lisa A. Lawler of Racine, and Candace L. (Dr. Dale) Willoughby; two grandsons: Gunnar J. Lawler and Midshipman Nicolas V. Ruffolo; two stepsons: Brandon Willoughby and Eli Willoughby; her brother John (Janet) Pelk of FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and her sister Marie Petri.