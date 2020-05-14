Helen “Mae” Nolen (nee: Terrien)

March 6, 1930 – May 10, 2020
Mae Nolen, age 90 of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services for “Mae” will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Mary Catholic Church. Private interment will take place in St. James Cemetery.
Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, May 17th edition of the Kenosha News.
