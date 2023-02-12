Jan. 3, 1926—Feb. 3, 2023

SILVER LAKE—Helga Rosemarie “Rosie” Osman, 97, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, filled with gratitude at her home in Silver Lake surrounded by the love of her eight children and grandchildren.

Rosie was born on January 3, 1926 to Swedish immigrant parents Reverend John and Emelia (Sunblad) Anderson in Cokato, MN, the youngest of five children. Moving regularly in the family of a Minister father, she graduated from high school in Upsala, MN in 1943. She attended one year of college at Chafey College in CA while living with her sister-in-law Denyse and later graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Education in 1948.

Rosie then taught elementary school in Beloit in 1949-51. During this time she met and married her husband Glenn Osman on July 28, 1951. Together they moved to Britt, IA where they began their family. She was a dedicated mother, an endlessly creative seamstress and artist for her entire life, sewing countless wedding gowns, dresses, and costumes, creating furniture, flower arrangements, and decorations for family and friends.

She never met a stranger, carrying this unconditional love and tolerance through all her days and acquaintances as the family moved to Klemme, IA, Racine, Twin Lakes, Manitowoc, and finally Silver Lake. A treasured member of her church at Messiah Lutheran, a former teacher at Humpty Dumpty Preschool in Twin Lakes, Rosie will be greatly missed and remembered by many . . . she truly was a diamond.

Rosie is survived by her children: Todd (Kate) Osman, Nancy (Pete Kollman), Connie (Chuck Childers), Tyler (Donna) Osman, Tim (Donna) Osman, Tom (Susie) Osman, Troy (Colleen) Osman, Jennifer (Mike Cardinali); daughter -in-law, Myda Marie Cooper; grandchildren: Paloma (Joe Shillings), Taj (Stephanie) Osman, Zack (Annie) Osman, Alex (Emma) Kollman, Katharine Kollman, Trevor Osman, Torrey (Madi) Osman, Tucker Osman, Jack Osman, Sam Cardinali, Nico Cardinali, Daphne Osman; great-grandson, Beckett Shillings; other family members: Hank and Chrissie Howorth, Kenna and Ollie Howorth.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glenn, brothers: Allan and Grant (Bud), sisters: Margaret (Swanson) Connie (Olson); son, Scott Cooper

Our eternal gratitude to Hospice for the true love and grace they provide in the most powerful and delicate of circumstance and times. We encourage anyone willing to make a donation to Hospice in Rosie’s name. Special thanks to care givers Mary Schuerman and Margaret Calkins.

A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.

A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.