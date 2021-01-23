Henry G Lamont passed away December 23rd, 2020 at the age of 80 in Kenosha. Henry was raised in Superior, WI. He made Kenosha his home and retired from a dynamic career with American Motors Corporation. Henry went on to work for many years at School Days Antique Mall in Sturtevant. A lively, friendly presence wherever he went, Henry was proud of his Native American Heritage, passionate about Civil War History and a lover of all animals. He was known by name at his favorite restaurants and museums. Henry was a dedicated patron of local High School and professional theater arts productions. He enjoyed supporting hundreds of children at Kids Town USA Child Care Center with books, pumpkins & holiday treats over the years. Henry is greatly missed by his wide circle of family and friends through whom his legacy of colorful stories and generous character will live on.