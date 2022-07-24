Sept. 28, 1942—July 17, 2022

KENOSHA—Henry “Hank” J. Rice Jr., 79, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center.

He was born on September 28, 1942, to the late Henry J. and Amelia (Savaglio) Rice Sr. in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On May 26, 1962, he married Juanita Jackson at St. Therese Catholic Church.

One of Hank’s biggest passions was music. He was on the road with many bands throughout the states. Hoping to become a rock-n-roll star. He was also a talented musician/songwriter, a lead guitarist and band leader throughout Kenosha.

Hank was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 286.

Hank enjoyed being a creative builder, etching glass and video photography.

Hank owned and operated as Glass Company for many years. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Hank is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Juanita; his children: Theresa Stenholt, Mimi Ruffolo, Cherri (Keith) Lumley and Henry J. Rice III; his grandchildren: Krystal (Nick), Kyle (Dawn), Sami (Chris), Dalton (Dominique), Danny (Nicole), Jennifer, Allie (Ben), Jordan, Chase, Phoenix and Kai; his great-grandchildren: Nick, Joanna, Amiya, Elijah, Ackron, Evelyn, Braxton, Deegan and Ryder; and a brother, James (Robyn) Rice. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Danny Ruffolo; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Chapman.

Funeral Services for Hank will be held on Friday, July 29, at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to the family.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Hank’s

Online Memorial Book