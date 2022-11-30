Dec. 25, 1930—Nov. 12, 2022

WISCONSIN RAPIDS—Henry J. Helf, 91, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI (formerly of Kenosha) passed away November 12, 2022. Born December 25, 1930 to Ruth Lorenz (mother) and Henry Helf (father).

On November 25, 1950 Hank married Patricia Ann (Linderman) who proceeded him in death on March 28, 1998.

They had three daughters; Lynn Misurelli, Kenosha, Lisa (Jonathan) Hainey, FL and Janet Helf, Kenosha. Henry had 12 grandchildren: Matthew (Michelle) Christman, Amy Misurelli Sorensen, Laura (Todd) Stoner, Ericka (Leo) Viola, Natalie (Matthew) Rugg, Jared Hainey, Jenna Hainey, Jacob “David” Steinmetz, Fred Steinmetz, Johnella “Nella” Steinmetz, Anna “AK” Steinmetz , Kevin “Dreu” Steinmetz; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson Jacob Christman and son-in-law Jeffrey Christman. Henry had one brother, Robert Helf; and three sisters: Marcia White, Nancy Ingraham and Beverly Jean Block all of whom have preceded him in death. He is survived by his half sister Janet Schaeve of Hartford WI.

Hank retired from Ladish TriClover after 37 1/2 years of employment. He was an avid sportsman with a passion for deer hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and the North American Hunting & Fishing Club.

He also owned Henry’s Sporting Goods. He had a love for Western Dance and he and his long time companion Edith Nystrom (deceased) enjoyed many years on the dance floor. Hank also enjoyed bowling and was a semi professional lightweight boxer. He was a Mason for 15 years and enjoyed his involvement helping the children.

Inurnment is private at Sunset Ridge Cemetery.

A special THANK YOU to Hanks neighbor and our family friend Laurie for tending to our dad day or night! You mean the world to us.

“He was a cool guy”. (Matthew Rugg)