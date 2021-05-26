1938 — 2021

KENOSHA — Hermina Sauceda, 83, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday May 20, 2021 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine’s surrounded by her loving family.

Hermina was born on April 25, 1938 in Laredo, TX, the daughter of the late Albino and Gregoria (Badillo) Gonzales. She was educated in the schools of Texas. Hermina married Albino Sauceda on September 25, 1952 in Texas. She was a homemaker for many years. Her hobbies included crocheting, sewing, knitting, needlepoint, embroidery, and all crafts, cooking and baking, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children: Sanjuanita Santos of Kenosha, Daniel (Silvia) Sauceda of Kenosha, Juan Luis (Rosa) Sauceda of Kenosha, Gregoria Sauceda of Kenosha, Manuela Hamilton of Kenosha, Noe Sauceda of Kenosha, Yolanda (Edgar) Chairez of Racine; brother, Pedro (Linda) Gonzales of TX; sisters: Jesusa Gonzales of TX, Maria Elena (Magarito) Garcia of TX, Elia Rosales of CA, Marta Gonzales of TX; and many grandchildren and five generations of great grandchildren. Hermina was preceded in death by her husband, Albino, and brothers, Ramon, Tomas, and Juan Gonzales.

A visitation will be held on Friday May 28, 2021 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5:00-6:00 PM, with funeral services to follow at 6:00 PM.