Hildegarde (Naunheim) Briese

June 24, 1928 - April 19, 2023

Hildegarde (Naunheim) Briese, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha.

Born in Waldesch, Germany on June 24, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Elizabeth (Vogt) Naunheim. She came to Milwaukee in 1952 and met the love of her life at a dance at the Eagles Ball Room.

On December 6, 1952, she was united in marriage to Eric Briese at St. Mark's Catholic Church.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

Hilde was co-owner of Eric's Sausage Shop and retired in 1993. One of her greatest passions was entertaining family and friends while they enjoyed her fabulous meals and tortes. She also enjoyed gardening, knitting, dancing and bowling. She loved to be surrounded by children and animals.

She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband Eric of 70 years; her children, Heide (Mark) LaMacchia, Eric (Diane) Briese and Tanja Martinez; her grandchildren, Eric (LeeAnn) LaMacchia, Ashley (Mike) Dolezal, Alex Briese, Kyle Martinez and Karly Martinez; her former son-in-law, Terry Martinez; her great-grandchildren, Paige, Niko, Nana, Jillian, Kristina, Grace and Zachary and her brother, Herman (Ursula) Naunheim along with numerous nieces and nephews in Germany and the United States.

In addition to her parents, Hilde was preceded in death by seven siblings, her beloved grandson, Brad LaMacchia, and granddaughter, Nicole (Martinez) Felten.

Funeral services honoring Hilde's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Hilde will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

