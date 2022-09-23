 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston Oliver, Jr.

KENOSHA — Houston Olive,r Jr., age 34, a resident of Kenosha died Sunday September 18, 2022, in Kenosha.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM at New Brighter Day Baptist Church in Kenosha. (Hwy. E between 22nd Ave. and 30th Ave.) Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

Burial will take place at St. Casimir Cemetery.

