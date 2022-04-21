Howard Britten

1924 – 2022

KENOSHA—Howard L. Britten, 97 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully, Saturday April 16, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side.

He was born on May 9, 1924, in Chippewa Falls, WI to the son of the late Albian and Wilhemina (Johnson) Britten. He attended grade school there in a one room schoolhouse which was later moved to a county park and preserved as a historical attraction. He graduated from high school in 1942.

On December 9, 1944, Howard married Veryl Sandvig at Concordia Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They moved to Kenosha in 1963 where he was employed at American Motors as a tool and die maker until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of the Machinist Union, Local 34. On September 28, 2003, he married Carol Johnson at St. Anthony Church in Kenosha.

Howard enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting, fishing, gardening, and playing pool. For several months each winter, he spent it at his home in Mesa, Arizona. Howard was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Kenosha, WI.

Along with his wife, Carol, he is survived by his daughters: Diane Towne of Marseilles, IL, Marlene Britten of Mesa, AZ, and Darlene (Ken) Hansen of Salem, WI; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; siblings: Vera Ulrich, Rosalie Parker, Inga Lorch, and Lester Britten; four step-children: Sally (Bob) Hanks, Steve Johnson, Bill (Chris) Johnson, and Jim Johnson; and eight step grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; first wife, Veryl; son, Dale; siblings, Edith Britten, and Lorna Vidas; son-in-law Evon Towne, brother in-laws, Robert Parker, Orlando “Lucky” Lorch, and Robert Vidas; and sister-in-law, Joyce Britten.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2026 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, WI on Thursday April 21, 2022. Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

