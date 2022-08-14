1923-2022

KENOSHA—Howard F. Zelenski, 98 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, August 5, 2022, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Born August 12, 1923, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of the late Jospeh and Adelaide (Fuhrman) Zelenski.

A lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, he attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On August 18, 1856, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church he married Bertha “Lou” Martin. They had 56 years together before her passing on December 14, 2012.

He was employed at American Motors Corporation as a Tool and Die Maker and Maintenance Supervisor.

He served in the 553 AAA AW BN “B” Battery of the United States Army from March 1943 to April 1946. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, American Services Medal, and European African Mideastern Theater Medal with three battle stars.

Active in fraternal organizations, he was a Member and Honorary Past Master of Kenosha Lodge #47 F. & A.M., a 32nd Degree Mason Valley of Milwaukee, Tripoli Shrine of Milwaukee, Kenosha Shrine Club, Kenosha Ground Hog Club, Past Commander and Lifetime Member of the V.F.W Post 1865, Cooties Pup Tent 6, the Danish Brotherhood Lodge 14, and the Elks Club of Waukegan.

Howard was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed golfing with his buddy, Stan McCormick for over 50 years. He also enjoyed working out at the KYF and helping children through his membership in fraternal organizations.

He will be greatly missed by his sister, Dr. Kay Low of OH; two special nieces: Doris (Michael) Carney and Deborah (Martin) Metten, who he considered like his daughters. Doris and Michael Carney were his caregivers, with the help of Deborah (Martin) Metten. He is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lou; infant son, Jeff Alan Zelenski, parents, Joseph and Adelaide (Fuhrman) Zelenski; brothers, Lt. Commander Wilfred, and John Zelenski; sister, Irene Fromm; and two nieces, Kathy Rosko, and Carol Fromm.

Special thanks to Dr. Michael Zeihen, and the staff at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, and Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

The family would also like to thank Nancy Kowalczuk for all the love, support, and spiritual guidance.

Howard always saw life as the glass half full. He felt every day is a good day. Just some days are better than others.

Private services were held at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Howard requested any memorials to be given to the VFW National Home for Children, 35735 Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827-9961 or Chicago Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707.

