1938—2022

KENOSHA—Ignas James “Jim” Gedgaudas died peacefully on October 8, 2022, surrounded by family. He was 83 years old.

Jim was born in Lithuania to Antanas and Jadvyga Gedgaudas in 1938 and immigrated with his family to Kenosha, WI at a young age. He graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and attended the University of Wisconsin.

He worked at AMC and United Airlines. Jim had an adventurer’s spirit, loved the outdoors, his family, and his dogs.

Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra Frank; he is further survived by his daughter, Christine (Christopher) Pullman; son, Gregory (Sherri); grandsons: Noah Miller and Scott Slater; brother, Walter (Dianne); nephews: Jon (Lisa), Patrick (Sherri); and niece, Stephanie (Mike) Ostos. Jim was preceded in death by his sister Nalita, his parents, and in-laws Albert and Florence Frank.

Per Jim’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

