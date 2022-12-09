April 6, 1939—Dec. 2, 2022

NAPLES, FL—Ignatius “Iggy” Walter Bocwinski, age 83, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022 at NCH Baker Hospital surrounded by family and friends he loved.

Iggy was born on April 6, 1939 in Jauregui, Argentina near Buenos Aires to the late Walter and Selma Bocwinski.

Iggy and his family immigrated to Kenosha, WI when he was a teenager and he attended Mary D. Bradford High School.

He was the first Bocwinski to ever graduate college and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin.

After college, he had a long and successful career as a Management Executive at Pan American World Airways (Pan Am). During his career, Iggy lived and worked all over the world on five different continents and met his wife Margaret, who he was married to for over 46 years, in Warsaw, Poland.

After his career at Pan Am, Iggy semi-retired to his “paradise” in Naples, FL and worked for the Bahamas Tourist Office and then as a local real estate agent. Iggy spoke fluent Spanish and Polish and was a passionate soccer enthusiast and fan of Boca Juniors and the Argentina National Team. He also loved to golf with his friends and family and enjoyed grilling steaks on his Argentinian parilla. His greatest passion, however, was spending time with his grandchildren and watching them grow up.

Iggy is survived by his wife, Margaret; his children: Daniel (Robin) and Adrian (Kristin); his stepson, Gabriel; his brother, John; and his sisters: Elena and Anna. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Sebastian, Sophia, Julian, Alexander and Maximilian.

Services will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples, FL on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST. The mass will also be live-streamed online at https://saintjohntheevangelist.com/events/online-funeral-mass-2. This spring, his ashes will be buried at their final resting place next to his parents in Kenosha, WI at Saint Casimir Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/11043621.