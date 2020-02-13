In H. Yi, age 95, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Chong Lan (Dong S.) Ji, Chong Ok (Jin Kyu) Kim, Mun S. (Myung H.) Yi, and Kun S. (Seung E.) Yi; her seven grandchildren; and her 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral services honoring In’s life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kenosha Korean United Methodist Church, 5410 Sheridan Road. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

