Irene (Irena) Mijal

June 27, 1954 - April 1, 2023

ORLANDO, FL - Irene (Irena) Mijal passed away peacefully in Orlando, FL on April 1st, 2023.

She was born June 27th, 1954 in Frysztak, Poland to Maria and Wladyslaw Henzel. She is survived by two brothers: Tadeussz and Jozef Henzel; two daughters: Magdalena El Baggar and Sylwia Herbst; and four grandchildren: Soufian and Nadia El Baggar, and Riley and Avery Herbst.

Her friends and family will remember her for her strong and courageous spirit, and a warm heart. She was a musician, a beautiful watercolor artist and a great cook. She enjoyed gardening, making meals for her friends and family, taking care of her grandchildren, volunteering at her church and helping others.

She will be missed dearly by family and friends and remembered lovingly always.