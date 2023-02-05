Irene Laura Oblen, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI.
Funeral services honoring Irene’s life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Private Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Irene will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.
Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
