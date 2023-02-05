Funeral services honoring Irene’s life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Private Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Irene will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.