KENOSHA—Irene Santos, age 91, longtime resident of Kenosha died Sunday August 21, 2022 at Grande Priaire in Pleasant Priaire.
A Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be celebrated on Saturday August 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Marks Catholic Church in Kenosha, 7117-14th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass.
A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
(262) 653-0667