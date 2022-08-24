 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Irene Santos

  • 0
Irene Santos

KENOSHA—Irene Santos, age 91, longtime resident of Kenosha died Sunday August 21, 2022 at Grande Priaire in Pleasant Priaire.

A Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be celebrated on Saturday August 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Marks Catholic Church in Kenosha, 7117-14th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass.

A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Plants that could help feed the world in an extreme climate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert