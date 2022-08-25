April 5, 1931—Aug. 21, 2022

KENOSHA—Irene Santos, 91 of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Crystal City, TX on April 5, 1931, the daughter of Esperidion and Maria Martinez (nee De Jesus Flores).

On January 19, 1951, she was united in marriage to Sylvestre Santos in Crystal City, TX. She was a member of Hermanas Hispanas Auxiliadoras of Kenosha and L.U.L.A.C of Kenosha. She was also a long-time executive director of the Kenosha Spanish Center.

She was very supportive of local businesses that benefited Hispanic families and will be dearly missed by the entire community.

Irene is survived by her sons: Rolando (Bonnie) Santos of Salem, Roldan (Maria) Santos of Burlington, and Oscar Poloy Santos of Kenosha. She is further survived by eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband Sylvestre Santos, her son Silvestre Ruiz Santos, Jr., one brother Servando Martinez, and two sisters Margarita Roiz and Oralia Gonzales.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10:30 AM at St. Marks Catholic Church in Kenosha, 7117-14th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass.

