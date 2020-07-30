× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1937—2020

Ivy J. Levans, 83, of Burlington, Wisconsin passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

Born in Burlington on May 22, 1937, she was the daughter of Henry and Doris (nee Barlament) Brown. Her early life was spent in Burlington, where she attended St. Mary’s High School. On July 25, 1959, she was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Levans in Oakland, California. Following marriage, they resided in Burlington where they raised their family. In 2012, they moved to Memphis, Tennessee. Jerry preceded her in death on April 18, 2013. Following his death, she returned to Wisconsin to live with her daughter.

In her younger years, Ivy worked as a waitress at the Coffee Cup Restaurant in Burlington. After marriage, she became a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and enjoyed listening to country music, especially Ernie Tubbs, George Jones and Elvis. She was an avid reader, always receiving the Standard Press regardless of where she lived. She loved playing bingo and trying her luck with scratch-off lottery tickets. She was a woman of faith and a devoted wife and mother to her kids and grandkids.