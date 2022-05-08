1946-2022

KENOSHA—Jack D. Principe, 76, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Froedtert South–Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Kenosha, on January 1, 1946, he was the son of the late Emil and Ruth A. (Fredrick) Principe. He proudly served in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1967.

On June 28, 1969, he married Margaret Steele.

Jack was employed at J.I. Case as a forklift operator for 30 years and retired in 2000. He was a Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packer fan. Loved by many, him and his sense of humor will be greatly missed. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Principe; daughter, Courtney Principe; siblings: Jan (Dick) Johnson and Pam (John) Hauptmann; sisters-in-law: Patricia Principe, and Edith DeFraties; brother-in-law, Clint (Sandy) Steele; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles M. Principe, and Gerald Principe.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 12:00 noon with full military honors. Interment will be held privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Jack’s Online Memorial Book At: