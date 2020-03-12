Jack S. Harris

Aug. 18, 1927—March 9, 2020

Jack Harris often stated that he was a typical product of a liberal arts education. “I have an interest in all kinds of things,” he would say. Jack, who died Monday at his home in Pleasant Prairie, had a career and involvement in a myriad of activities. He was an artist, a writer, a cartoonist, a teacher, a woodworker and a fund raiser, all coupled with a sense of humor.

Born on August 18, 1927 on a farm near Stockton, IL, the son of the late Ivan and Matilda Harris, he was educated in public schools in Lena, IL. He attended Carthage College, then located in Carthage, IL, graduating in 1949. During the next year he completed a master’s degree from the University of Iowa. In 1952 he married Mae Voth and their relationship lasted for more than 67 years and produced three children.

Jack’s education was interrupted with service in the U.S. Army in 1946-47. As a Surgical Technician, he was stationed at the base hospital in Camp Stoneman, CA.