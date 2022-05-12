CEDAR LAKE, IN—Jackie Harris, age 86, of Cedar Lake, IN passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Allan; and sons: Jay (Mary) Harris and Stuart (Amy) Harris; nine grandchildren: Alexia Harris, Jessica Harris, Allan Paul Harris, Jay Harris, Jr., Maggie (Gary) Zeld, Molly DiLauro, Mikkel Harris, Danny Harris, Ian Harris; and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her eldest son Jeffry (Nadine) Harris.

Jackie was born and raised in Wisconsin. She was very involved with Kenosha bands where Al was a director.

A visitation and memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. for her family and friends at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.), Cedar Lake, IN. www.burdanfuneralhome.com.