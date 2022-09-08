June 18, 1928—Sept. 3, 2022

WHEATLAND—Jacquelin Shirley Wuttke, 94, of Wheatland, died peacefully September 3, 2022 at Hospice House Pleasant Prairie.

Jacquelin was born on June 18, 1928 in Burlington, WI to the late Herbert and Evelyn Schultz. She attended grade school at St. John’s Lutheran and graduated from Burlington High School.

On October 1, 1949 she married her high school sweetheart and soulmate Norman Wuttke in Burlington at St. John’s Lutheran Church. They both were lifelong residents of Kenosha County since 1949 and shared 53 wonderful years together until Norm died on September 3, 2002, 20 years to the day, Jackie joined him. She was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners, WI since 1949 and sang in the church choir.

Jackie was a homemaker and kept an immaculate house, she loved gardening, reading and jigsaw puzzles. She was a wonderful cook and loved her cats.

She is survived by her children: Deborah (Fred) Hewitt, Ron (Jacki) Wuttke and Mary (Patrick) Conwell; her grandchildren: Heather (Pete) Schwartz, Todd (Beth) Hewitt, Ross (Rebecca) Conwell and Sarah (Carl) Wells; great-grandchildren: Ethan and Sloane Schwartz and Waylan and Fritz Hewitt; and her brother, Harris (Jean) Schultz.

The family would like to thank Hospice Alliance for their exceptional and compassionate care giving to Jackie.

Funeral services for Jacquelin will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 39506 60th St., Slades Corners, WI, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial is private for the family.

Memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners and Hospice Alliance Pleasant Prairie would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667