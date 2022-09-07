WHEATLAND—Jacquelin Wuttke, age 94, a resident of Wheatland WI died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie WI.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 39506-60th Street, Slades Corner, WI. Visitation with the family will be on Friday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will be private.
A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the paper.
