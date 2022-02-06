Jacqueline Gail and Joseph Charles Schuster

April 19, 1937 — July 15, 2021 Oct. 21, 1931 — Dec. 24, 2021

KENOSHA — The most beautiful love story. Heaven gained two angels. Jacqueline Gail “Sissy” Schuster, 84, passed away on July 15, 2021. A few months later, Joseph Charles “Thorn” Schuster, 90, joined her in heaven, just in time for Christmas on December 24, 2021. Joe was a true gentleman always saying “ladies before gentleman” up until the very end. Both passed away peacefully at home.

Jackie was born on April 19, 1937, in Racine, WI to Harold and Opal Vogelman. Joe was born October 21, 1931, in Kenosha, WI, the second son of Joseph and Theresa Schuster.

Jackie and Joe were united in marriage on August 20, 1955, and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage together. Before their marriage, Joe served in the United States Marine Corps for three years during the Korean War. Joe went on to have a career at JI Case for over 30 years. Jackie was a homemaker for their family and had part-time jobs such as teaching Sunday School and working at the Humane Society. They raised their family and resided in Kenosha until retirement in 1993. They then moved to Bradenton, FL during Wisconsin’s cold seasons.

Jackie and Joe loved traveling, especially taking their time on their annual road trip back to Wisconsin from Florida for the Summer. They looked forward to going to Shawano Lake every year with family, bartering at the local county fairs, and big Sunday dinners with family and friends. Jackie was an excellent cook and loved entertaining. It was an open-door policy at their home, everyone was invited, come in and have fun! Together, they were the life of the party. Jackie’s stories and Joe’s big, infectious laugh guaranteed guests to stay for another. Good company and good times were so cherished by them, that they insisted you stayed until you announced your departure with “road job”.

Jackie was a huge Chicago sports fan and Joe followed suit, supporting her in Chicago’s inevitable losses and victories such as the Cub’s World Series win in 2016, an event she was ecstatic to witness in her lifetime. They enjoyed the warm weather and company of their friends in Florida and anticipated with excitement when family visited them too. Everywhere, Joe was known as “Mr. Fix it” he was very handy and extremely helpful to his neighbors and friends. Towards the end of his life, he would say he can fix anything in his shed except a broken heart.

There is no question of their devotion to each other and the wonderful example they set of life and love. To their children, they were the best parents and memories of them will live on forever in the hearts of those they touched.

They are survived by their son, Chris (Pamela) Schuster; daughter, Kimberly (Douglas) Rothwell; and son, Gregory (Amy) Schuster; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Jackie’s siblings: Harold Vogelman, Marianne Perce, and especially Barbara Fink. They are further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Jackie and Joe were preceded in death by their parents, his brother Clarence Schuster, her brothers; Richard Vogelman and Donald Vogelman, sister-in-law, Claire Vogelman; and brother-in-law, Tom Fink.

In accordance with their wishes, a Celebration of Life will take place at the family’s annual Corn Roast to honor this beloved couple. The date will be announced at a later time.