Jacqueline Marie De Leon

1960-2020

Jackie was born in Kenosha, WI on December 22, 1960, the daughter of Edward & Sylvia (Kalinowski) Widmar. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha, attending Bradford H.S. As a member of First Assembly Church, now Journey Church, she dedicated her life to serving Jesus, family, and everyone the Lord put in her heart. In 1978, she wed her beloved husband Oscar De Leon. Jacqueline was employed for many years as a Bank Teller/Trainer at Bank One in Kenosha, was a self-employed property investor, and most recently worked as a lunch aid at Christian Life School. Above all, she put God first, believing that God would take care of her family, friends, and needs. She was at her best when she was serving others. Jackie’s passion was sharing Jesus with everyone, her mission was to care for what the Lord had given her and to bring as many to the feet of Jesus. Her love for Jesus was so embedded into heart, that she related Him in every part of her being. She cared most for passing along her Faith in God and Love of Family. She succeeded.