Jacqueline Marie De Leon

1960-2020
Jacqueline (Jackie) Marie De Leon, 59, of Kenosha, WI, entered the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 29, 2020 after a 5 year battle with cancer.
Jackie was born in Kenosha, WI on December 22, 1960, the daughter of Edward & Sylvia (Kalinowski) Widmar. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha, attending Bradford H.S. As a member of First Assembly Church, now Journey Church, she dedicated her life to serving Jesus, family, and everyone the Lord put in her heart. In 1978, she wed her beloved husband Oscar De Leon. Jacqueline was employed for many years as a Bank Teller/Trainer at Bank One in Kenosha, was a self-employed property investor, and most recently worked as a lunch aid at Christian Life School. Above all, she put God first, believing that God would take care of her family, friends, and needs. She was at her best when she was serving others. Jackie’s passion was sharing Jesus with everyone, her mission was to care for what the Lord had given her and to bring as many to the feet of Jesus. Her love for Jesus was so embedded into heart, that she related Him in every part of her being. She cared most for passing along her Faith in God and Love of Family. She succeeded.
Survivors include her husband, Oscar De Leon of Kenosha, children, Monica (Jason) Christian and Matthew (Elishia) De Leon both of Kenosha; mother, Sylvia Kurkoski of Kenosha; brothers, Michael (Robin) Widmar of N.D., Jeffrey Kurkoski of WI, Timothy Kurkoski of WI; sisters, Shelly (Rick) Lindstrom of S.C., Sue (Mark) Russell of Kenosha; and 4 grandchildren who she loved dearly, Jacqueline, Jackson, Maya, and Mylo. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Edward Widmar, and step-father, LynnFord Kurkoski.
A Memorial Service in her honor for friends and family will be held after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory
8226-Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
