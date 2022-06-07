Jan. 25, 1934—June 3, 2022

KENOSHA, WI – James B. Goshaw, age 88, of Kenosha, WI, entered into eternal life on June 3, 2022. He was born January 25, 1934, in St. Paul, MN. He was the son of the late Frank A. and the late Ona A. (Andrus) Goshaw.

James was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Ellen K. (Joerndt) Goshaw; daughter, Theresa M. Goshaw; sons: Steven F., Thomas P., Gregory J., and Daniel W. Goshaw; granddaughters: Michelle A. (David) DeLeon, JoAnna C. (Joseph DeLeon) Dodge, Danielle J. (Michael) Krtek; great-grandchildren: Hailey, Jordynn, Joseph, Alexander, Sophie, and Ryan; and sister, Janet Kron Maitz.

He was a Devout Catholic, having served as an Usher and Treasurer at St. Pius V Shrine in Lake Zurich, IL.

He graduated from Gilman High School in 1951 and studied at Wisconsin State College-Eau Claire.

James served with honor in the U.S. Navy from Jan. 1952-Dec. 1954, attending Aviation and Electronics Schools and performing the duties of Radio Repairman. James was a member and Past Commander of the American Legion David Leet Post #552 of Somers, WI, and Trustee/Shipmate with the Navy Club Ship #40 of Kenosha, WI.

He worked at General Electric, American Motors, then later Chrysler from where he retired in 2003 after 45 years. He received many perfect attendance awards which instilled a strong work-ethic in his children.

James was proceeded in death by his wife of 38 years and beloved mother of his five children, Angeline D. (Wargin) Goshaw; and his brother, Loren J. Goshaw.

He volunteered, driving people to medical appointments, and delivering food to the needy through the Meals-on-Wheels Program with Ellen, who will continue the Service to the Community.

James also enjoyed attending family gatherings, camping, fishing, riding his Harley, church activities, physical fitness, and traveling.

He will forever be known for his kindness and gentlemanly treatment of everyone he met. Facing generational challenges presented by his rambunctious children, James’ unconditional love made him a rock of inspiration. He will be missed and remembered with love.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. concluding with Full Military Honors. Burial at Union Cemetery in Boyd, WI, will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hospice Alliance would be appreciated by the family.

