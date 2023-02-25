MARATHON, FL—James C. Barnhill IV (Jim) of Marathon, Florida, 69, formerly of Kenosha Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on February 20, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 11:00AM at St. Marks Catholic Church in Kenosha. (7117-14th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday at the church from 9:30AM until the time of mass. Burial will be at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.