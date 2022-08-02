1986-2022

James Carreon, 36, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at UW Health University Hospital in Madison.

Born in Kenosha, on June 16, 1986, he was the son of Gabriel and Tracy (Miller) Carreon.

On September 15, 2012, he married Jessica Whitefoot, and on July 9, 2013, they were blessed with twin girls, Jacy and Jade.

James started his career at Menards then later worked in the warehouse at Uline. He loved life, was always smiling, and brought the party. He enjoyed outdoor sports, playing board games, poker, pool, darts, going up north, dad jokes, and spending time with those he loved.

Survivors include his wife, Jessica Carreon; two daughters, Jacy and Jade Carreon; parents, Gabriel and Tracy Carreon; sister, Stormi Carreon; father and mother-in-law, Ronald and Cindi Whitefoot; sisters-in-law, Kristina Whitefoot and Amanda (Scott) Bergemann; and brother-in-law, Jerad Whitefoot. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

