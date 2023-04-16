James D. Munns

March 4, 1955 - April 10, 2023

RACINE - James D. Munns, 68, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 in his home.

He was born in La Crosse on March 4, 1955 to Clair and Shirley (nee Heyen) Munns.

Jim was a 1973 graduate of McFarland High School. He earned a BS from Columbia College of Missouri and completed a music performance certificate from the Naval School of Music.

Jim proudly served in U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1986. He was a Naval Reservist until 1992.

He was employed with Akzo Nobel Aerospace Coatings until his retirement in 2014.

On September 16, 2000 he was united in marriage to Shannon M. Ferguson.

Jim was a talented musician and earned album credits on a Christmas album. He played for many music organizations and traveled extensively, playing for the U.S. Navy.

He appreciated history and performed in Civil War reenactments. Jim was a former, active member of the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed watching movies, biking, skiing, kayaking, and bowling. He was a member of Family Campers and RV'ers and cherished his time RVing with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon Ferguson-Munns; his father, Clair (Lois) Munns; his children: Sara (Kevin) Boduch, Lauren (Sean) Mulroney, Justin (Jennifer) Munns, Joseph (Hannah) Hassler, and Timothy Hassler; his grandson, Harrison; his brother, Joe (Cheryl) Munns; and his sister, Nancy (Michael) O'Kroley.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Munns.

Private inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

