James Dominic Pulera, Sr.

1933-2022

KENOSHA—James Dominic “Jimmy” Pulera, Sr., of Kenosha passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 31, 2022, at Froedtert South—Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Kenosha on January 15, 1933, he was the son of Rosario and Rose (LePera) Pulera, A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.

On September 2, 1961, he married Jacqueline Ann “Jackie” McCarthy at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on April 12, 2015.

Jimmy worked as one of Kenosha and Racine’s most renowned and respected car salesmen for over 45 years.

Survivors include three children: Joanie (Michael) Prescott, Tina Pulera, and Jimmy (Jill) Pulera, Jr.; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Frank Pulera.

Aside from his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made in Jim’s name to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org/donation, would be appreciated by the family.

