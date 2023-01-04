 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James E. Leuck

  • 0

1938 – 2022

KENOSHA—James E. Leuck, 84 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away surrounded by his loving family Thursday, December 22, 2022, at home.

Memorial visitation for James will be held from 8:00 a.m. until Mass begins at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140. Interment will be held privately at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Wounded Warriors Project or charity of your choice in James’ memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign James’ Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Intel debuts 'world's fastest mobile processor'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert