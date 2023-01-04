1938 – 2022
KENOSHA—James E. Leuck, 84 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away surrounded by his loving family Thursday, December 22, 2022, at home.
Memorial visitation for James will be held from 8:00 a.m. until Mass begins at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140. Interment will be held privately at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Wounded Warriors Project or charity of your choice in James’ memory.
