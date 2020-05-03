× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

James E. Redmond

James E. Redmond, age 93 of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020.

He was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Boscko) Redmond.

James proudly served during WWII as a U.S. Marine.

He is remembered as being loving and devoted to his family and held many special memories with each one.

He will be remembered by his loving wife of 69 years, Helen Redmond; his children, James P. Redmond, Kenneth (Andrea) Redmond, and Deborah Kislia; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren, his sister Edna (Cecil) Holman and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Redmond.

Funeral services honoring James' life and interment in Sunset Ridge memorial park will be held privately.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101