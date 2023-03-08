1943 – 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—James “Jim” H. Mills, 79 years old, of Mount Pleasant, WI, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at Ridgewood Care Center.

He was born in Kenosha, WI on September 1, 1943, to the late Henry and Helen (Grade) Mills. He attended and graduated from Bradford High School in 1961 and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from UW Madison. He was a Computer Technician for many companies throughout the years. He married Carole Gemig on March 10, 1984. They nearly celebrated 39 years together.

Jim was an avid tennis, golf and cribbage player. He liked to ride his bicycle and motorcycle. He was always asking “Where we going out to eat?” He was a tad competitive playing mini golf and loved to be around his family. His children and grandchildren were his biggest accomplishments.

Along with his wife, Carole Mills; he is survived by his children: Andy (Sarah) Mills, Kerrie Heinko, and Rich Mills; stepchildren: Kelly (Eric) Drucks, Brian (Sarah) Kriederman, and Jon (Holly) Kriederman; grandchildren: Claire and Helen Mills, Nick, Mike and Matt Drucks, Cole and Ethan Kriederman, and Dustin Skorupinski; and his “sister-cousin” Dr. Julia Strand.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Flynn.

Memorial visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Saturday March 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Noon. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin, 10909 W. Greenfield Ave., Ste. 201, West Allis, WI 53214.

