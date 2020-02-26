James H. Mortenson

1962 - 2020

James H. Mortenson, age 57, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 after a brief illness with his family by his side.

He was born on June 25, 1962 in LaCrosse, WI to the late Edward and Dorothy (Karis) Mortenson. He was a graduate from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point with a degree in Natural Resources and Hydrology.

Jim was employed as a Sales Representative for Bimbo Bakeries, USA and was a member of the Teamsters Local 200. He was a nature and wildlife lover and advocate. Jim cared about all living things and often helped many injured animals he encountered whether it was a turtle, bird or chipmunk. He loved to share his knowledge with his nieces and nephews on their camping and fishing trips. He had many faithful canine companions that he adored and loved, most recently Jazz and Banjo.

Jim loved to cook and would often cook for the entire family for their holiday parties. Jim was a kind and generous man who would give you the shirt off his back. He loved history, football, Star Wars and Star Trek movies. He loved to tell stories and had a dry sense of humor. He was also a master pool player.

