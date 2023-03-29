Nov. 21, 1938—March 25, 2023

KENOSHA—James “J.C.” Collins, 84, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s.

He was born on November 21, 1938 to the late John L. and Evalee (Ritchie) Collins in Stambaugh, MI.

On October 24, 1958 he married Joyce A. Potter in Waukegan, IL.

J.C. worked in layout inspection for AMC/Chrysler for many years, retiring on November 30, 1999. He was a member of UAW Local #72.

J.C. enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and was an avid Cubs and Packers fan.

J.C. is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joyce; his daughters: Lori (Kenneth) Thrasher, Pam Collins and Lyn (Carl) Hartnell; his 10 grandchildren: Derrick, Danielle, Cheyenne, Dakota, Kendra, Caleb, Kayla, Randy, Jimmy and Kayla; his 15 great-grandchildren; his brother, John Collins; and his sister, Carol Cress. He is also survived by his special pup, Finn.

He is preceded in death by a grandson, Brent Behl, two great-granddaughters: Melody Thrasher and Madison Lhamon and two special nieces: Linda Gallo and Jill Vergenz.

Funeral Services for J.C. will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private entombment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials would be appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

