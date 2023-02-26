James "Jim" C. Barnhill IV

May 10, 1953 - Feb. 20, 2023

MARATHON, FL - James C. Barnhill IV (Jim) of Marathon, FL, 69, formerly of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on February 20, 2023. Born May 10, 1953, in Kenosha WI. The third son of James and Lucille Barnhill.

Jim attended St Marks Catholic grade school and Tremper high school in Kenosha. Jim attended Gateway Technical College and graduated as an Aviation Mechanic. He was a proud veteran having served in the United States Air Force in the early 1970s during the Vietnam War. Jim was an accomplished and skilled mechanic and carpenter. Although he could work on, and build almost anything; he had a love for boats and airplanes. Having traveled the Caribbean, Jim was drawn to the southern most parts of Florida. In 1992 he moved to Marathon, FL. His daughters would soon follow him and the Florida Keys became home. He worked in the marine business and soon opened South Seas Rigging in Marathon, FL.

In 2012 he was able to fulfill his longtime dream in achieving his pilot's license. He soon purchased a Cessna 172 A, 4-seater airplane. He flew over the Florida Keys, and one time he flew all the way to his hometown, Kenosha and helped build a tiki Hut with his brothers and son.

Through his 35 years in the Keys, Jim has weathered many hurricanes, Including, Irma. During Irma Jim stayed in Marathon and worked as a volunteer to rescue and restore before during and after Irma.

Jim was married to Mary DuFault in 1976, they had three Children, Maria, Christina and James V. He is survived by his daughters: Maria and Christina; and two grandchildren: Mia of Islamorada, FL, and James VI of Kenosha, WI; and longtime friend, Kimberly Colletta of Marathon, FL; brothers: Thomas (Janis), Mark, John; and sister, Marianne (Michael) Zeihen, all from Kenosha WI.

Jim is preceded in death by his beloved son, James; sister, Nancy; brother, Michael; and his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023, at 11:00AM at St. Marks Catholic Church in Kenosha. (7117-14th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday at the church from 9:30AM until the time of mass. Burial will be at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667