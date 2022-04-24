\May 11, 1934—April 21, 2022

BURLINGTON—James “Jim” Tobin, 87 years old, of Burlington, WI, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center.

He was born May 11, 1934, in Chicago IL, the son of the late Alice Podgee.

On September 7, 1957, Jim married Karen Rollain in Chicago, IL. He worked in the maintenance department at Wilmot High School, where he retired in 1999. Jim was a Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed walking and riding around the neighborhood with his dog, Rex. Jim will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Richard, Joe, and Russell; and his great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Ironside in 2016.

Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Karen; children: Tom (Lori) Tobin, Tim Tobin, Kathy Tobin, Todd (Tracee) Tobin, and Kelly Tobin; grandchildren, Heather, Tara, Ashley, Collette, Tori, Charlie, and Montana; great-grandchildren: Madalyn, Easton, Leighton, Landon, Lincoln, and Lucas. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

The Tobin family would like to thank Dr. Tritz, Dr. Finseth, and the nurses and hospice staff at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center for their compassionate care in Jim’s final days.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Proko Funeral Home on Sunday, May 1st. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Jim’s family would be appreciated.

