James Johnson

1949-2022

KENOSHA - James Johnson, 73, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's surrounded by his loving family.

James was born on February 19, 1949, in Kenosha. He is the son of the late Erling and Agnes (McClusky) Johnson. He was educated in the Catholic schools of Kenosha. He graduated from UW-Parkside, St. Luke's School of Nursing, and Mt. Scenario College.

He was a member of the U.S. Navy, serving as a Corpsman from 1972-1976. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1976-1979 as an Army Nurse.

James was employed as a Registered Nurse at Kenosha Hospitals for 36 years, 20 of which were in infection control. He instituted many safety protocols for staff and patients throughout the years.'

He was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. His hobbies included gardening, cheering for the Packers, but most of all spending time with his family and friends.

His survivors include his sister, Mary Hager of SC; nieces: Jean Stave of WA and Janet Hager-Nolan of CO; nephew Steven Hager of NC; and great-nephew, Alexander Nolan of CO. James was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Erling, Jr., and sister, Kathleen Welton.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5:00 PM-6:00 PM, with funeral services to follow at 6:00 PM.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943