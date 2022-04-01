James L. "Jimmy" Damask

Oct. 7, 1962—March 30, 2022

KENOSHA—James L. Damask “Jimmy”, age 59, of Kenosha, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family.

Jimmy was the first born on October 7, 1962 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha, WI to Leonard and the late Lorraine (Serafin) Damask. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local Kenosha schools and upon graduation he worked for over 38 years at the Kenosha Achievement Center. He enjoyed swimming, bowling, track and field, and participated in Special Olympics for many years. In 1987, he took part in the Seventh International Special Olympics in South Bend, Indiana, winning 2 gold medals in swimming.

Jimmy was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, serving as an official greeter and recently became a full member of the Knights of Columbus. An avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks fan, Jimmy loved spending time with family and friends, camping, listening to polka, classic rock and country music and the news. He had a lifelong fascination with firetrucks, police cars, trucks and trains and enjoyed looking through books and magazines featuring those vehicles. Despite not being able to read, he had an amazing memory and could sing the first verse of almost every song he heard.

Jimmy will be dearly missed by his Dad, Leonard; siblings, Christine Damask, and Howard (Caroline) Damask; and nephew, Evan Damask and many family and friends, too numerous to mention individually. Jimmy was a kind, loving and social person who greeted everyone enthusiastically by sticking out his hand and saying “Hi, I’m Jimmy!” Once he met you, you were lifelong friends, and he never forgot a face. In return he was blessed by the friendship and kindness of the many members of the community throughout his life.

Funeral services honoring Jimmy’s life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7400 39th Ave, Kenosha. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Jimmy will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church, and on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Kenosha Achievement Center (www.thekac.com) or St. Mary’s Catholic Church (www.stmarycatholic.org) would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all the family and friends who stopped by to visit, sent cards, gifts, food and prayed for Jimmy, and to the staff at Hospice Alliance for their tender and compassionate care given to Jimmy this past month during his illness.

