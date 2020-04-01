James Larry Grissom

1942—2020

James enjoyed spending time with his family and his friends. Every Wednesday, he met his lady friends at the Froedtert Hospital atrium for free coffee, camaraderie and lunch. Every Sunday, he had breakfast with one or more of his three brothers at Gateway Cafe. He loved movies, plays and books. His book collection was a prized possession to him. He participated in a book club for the last several years where he got to do two of his most favorite things in life: reading and speaking. He loved seeing plays at American Players Theater in Spring Green, WI. He especially enjoyed Shakespearean plays and other classical performances. Not only was he a caregiver for his own mother prior to her death in 2010, he was currently a caregiver for his Aunt Cynthia Grissom whom he had a special relationship with. They traveled to Europe, enjoyed theater and dining out. He had compassion for all creatures great and small, as evidenced by his taking care of several cats during his lifetime and becoming a vegetarian. James will be remembered for his kindness, expertise on all subjects, sense of humor, caring, and dignity and respect for all people at all times. He took care of a special friend, by paying for her meals and taking her grocery shopping. She never asked him to do this; he did it because it was the right thing to do. He embraced equality and social responsibility and was always eager to discuss his beliefs with his brothers. Whenever he was asked “How are you feeling?” his response was either “With my fingers” or “Everyday above ground is a good day, Ohayo gozaimus (Good day in Japanese)!”