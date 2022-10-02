James Lee Smith

1950-2022

KENOSHA - James Smith, 71, of Kenosha passed away on September 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

James was born on October 21, 1950, in Wauwatosa, the son of the late James C. and Mary (Patton) Smith. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

James worked in construction for many years. He was a member of the United States Marines serving from 1969-1971. His hobbies included motorcycling and spending time with his friends and family especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children: Bridget (Tom LaMothe) Smith-Robbins of Kenosha, Rebecca (Scott Pollard) Smith of Kenosha; brothers: Gary (Louise) Smith of Kenosha, David (Diane) Smith of Kenosha; nine grandchildren: Anthony (Jacquelyn), Scott, Hazel, Jonathon, Todd, Tayler, Vari, Nathan, Sara; and four great-grandchildren: Anthony, Adrian, Jack and John; also included is his significant other, Betsey Weidner of Somers. James was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM with funeral services to follow immediately at 6:00 PM. Burial will be held on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter would be appreciated.

