1954-2022

KENOSHA—James M. Schmidt, 67, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at North Point Senior Living.

Born in New Jersey, on November 7, 1954, he was the son of the late Thomas and Rita (Howes) Schmidt.

James completed his Bachelor’s degree and worked as a Medical Technologist at hospitals for many years and retired from St. Catherine’s Hospital in 2017. He was an avid golfer.

Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Schmidt; son, James M. (Gwen Thoreson) Schmidt, Jr.; his significant other, Dawn Jurca; her children: Allison (Mitch) Braver and Nelson Schneider; two grandchildren: Kelly Schmidt and Sophia Wiseman; five brothers; one sister; eight nieces and nephews; and five great-nephews.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date with military honors.

